Astrologer arrested for sexually abusing friend's daughter in Vaikom

Kottayam: A retired army man, who is now an astrologer, has been arrested on the charge of sexually abusing the minor daughter of his friend at Vaikom in the Kottayam district.

The accused, Sudarsanan (56) of Palliprathusseri Kaimuri Thekkedath at TV Puram near Vaikom, who had been absconding for two weeks, was taken into custody Thursday night.

A complaint against Sudarsanan was filed at the Vaikom Police Station on July 12.

The child's mother says: "He misused his friendship with the father to invite the child and her brother to his house."

According to her statement, the accused sent the boy out to buy meat and gave the girl juice while she was in the sit-out.

"Soon, she fell unconscious. When the boy returned the girl was found in his bedroom. In the following days, he assaulted and abused her several times by threatening to leak photos and videos," said the mother.

The girl told about her ordeal to a friend, who informed their teacher. It was from the school authorities that the mother learned about the incident.

"Then we went to his house to question him, but as soon as we returned, his relative tried to influence us. When we refused to be swayed he began to insult the girl," the mother said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the school authorities, the SC/ST Development Department sent a co-ordinator. Meanwhile, the ChildLine and the Vaikom Police were also notified. The girl gave her statement before a magistrate on July 13.