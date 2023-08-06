Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Two students from TN go missing in Walayar Dam, search on

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 06, 2023 03:16 PM IST
The accident happened at noon on Sunday at Mavuthampathi in Navakkarai, across the Tamil Nadu border. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Palakkad

Search is on for two college students who are missing while bathing in Walayar Dam on Sunday. The students are Shanmukham (19) from Namakkal, and Tirupathi (18) from Pollachi. The accident happened at noon on Sunday at Mavuthampathi in Navakkarai, across the Tamil Nadu border.

It is reported that three students from a group who visited the dam were swept away in the water. However one among them managed to escape. The search is being conducted based on the information provided by the survivor. The police and fire force are at the spot. According to reports by Manorama Online, the students are from Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College Of Engineering, Coimbatore.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.