Two students from TN go missing in Walayar Dam, search on

Search is on for two college students who are missing while bathing in Walayar Dam on Sunday. The students are Shanmukham (19) from Namakkal, and Tirupathi (18) from Pollachi. The accident happened at noon on Sunday at Mavuthampathi in Navakkarai, across the Tamil Nadu border.

It is reported that three students from a group who visited the dam were swept away in the water. However one among them managed to escape. The search is being conducted based on the information provided by the survivor. The police and fire force are at the spot. According to reports by Manorama Online, the students are from Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College Of Engineering, Coimbatore.