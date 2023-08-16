Maharaja's College video row: Kochi police visits visually impaired teacher

Ernakulam: Kochi central police visited a visually impaired teacher of the Maharaja's College on Wednesday to enquire about a video that was being circulated on social platforms, purportedly humiliating the teacher.

The police called on Dr C U Priyesh after the incident made headlines, confirmed the officials.



The college is likely to file a complaint with the police under the provisions of Persons with disabilities Act 2016. The college council meeting on Tuesday took the decision.

The college has already initiated an internal inquiry. Further action on the students involved in the incident will be taken based on the report of the inquiry panel.

Six students including KSU leader Muhammad Fasil were suspended from the college for allegedly ridiculing the teacher.

However, professor Priyesh urged all to refrain from politicising the incident. He noted that he had no idea about the students involved in the video row while filing the complaint.

The series of incidents and heated social media discussions began after a video, titled 'attendance matters', went viral on social media.

The video shows some students sitting absentmindedly in the class. One girl student is seen shifting a chair. This was interpreted as obstructing Priyesh's path.

But the professor said his student did that to reach near him.

"The girl moved the chair aside to reach near me as she guides me from the class to the staff room," he said.

The professor and Fazil claimed the students were sitting seemingly carelessly because Priyesh had ended his lecture and was about to exit the class.

"I found the video offensive. No one understands the problems visually impaired people face. Capturing and sharing the video was wrong. I wish the students realise their mistake and join the class soon. The issue should be resolved within the campus without affecting other students' future,” Priyesh said.

Fazil who is facing the charges for humiliating the professor rubbished the allegations over the video row. He claimed that he never insulted the teacher.