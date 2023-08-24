Disqualify Moideen for violating poll code: Congress' Anil Akkara

Thrissur: Former cooperation minister and Kunnamkulam legislator A C Moideen has grossly violated the election rules, senior Congress leader Anil Akkara has alleged.

In a press conference held at Thrissur on Wednesday, Akkara claimed the income figures mentioned in the original affidavit submitted before the election commission are false.

"In the affidavit submitted before the election commission, Moideen mentioned investment of just Rs 19 lakh in four banks. But now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found fixed deposits of Rs 31 lakh in two other banks.

“This amount was deposited before the election was held. The election commission should take action against Moideen for giving false information before it and disqualify him immediately," Akkara demanded.

Akkara further alleged that Moideen has invested Rs 29 crore as 'benami'. "We demand a thorough investigation into the investment of Moideen and his benami transactions," he said.

The ED on Tuesday raided Moideen's house in Thrissur in connection with the Rs 100-crore Karuvannur Cooperative bank fraud.

Though the officials did not recover any incriminating evidence against Moideen, they froze two of his bank accounts on Wednesday.

According to reports, these bank accounts have deposits worth Rs 31 lakh.

The ED is expected to serve notice to Moideen asking him to appear for an interrogation.

Moideen denies wrongdoing in bank fraud

The MLA termed the 22-hour-long Enforcement Directorate searches at his residence as “part of an agenda” and denied any misconduct over the financial affairs of the scam-hit Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.