Thrissur: The Cochin Devaswom Board has imposed new restrictions on temple advisory committees under its jurisdiction. A directive issued by the Board Secretary, P Bindu, on July 3 states that the committees cannot hold press conferences or issue press releases without prior approval from the Board.

The move aims to tighten control over the advisory bodies that help manage temple affairs. Critics, however, allege it is an attempt to suppress dissent, particularly criticism of government interventions in temple management.

According to the order, advisory committees may only support temple operations and rituals with the Board’s permission. Despite being largely funded through public donations, these committees receive minimal financial support from the Board itself, and accessing even that aid is described as cumbersome and bureaucratic.

The directive has triggered opposition from devotees and religious organisations. Several committees have also voiced strong resistance, especially to a clause that requires Devaswom officers to serve as committee treasurers.

Tensions have been further heightened by a Kerala High Court ruling that banned political nominees from temple committees. Members are now chosen by a lottery system, which has reportedly led the Board to restrict the committees’ ability to raise public criticism prior to the decision.

Meanwhile, rising costs of essential items have placed temple rituals under financial strain. Advisory committees opine that the Board has not raised the sanctioned amounts for daily offerings and ceremonies for the past four years.