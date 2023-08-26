Floodgate of memories open 40 days after Oommen Chandy’s passing

Puthuppally: Some trees in bloom surprise us. Just when we think the tree is dead and has shed even its last leaf, it springs back to life, blossoming in all glory and carpeting the ground with the fallen flowers. Oommen Chandy, who was such a 'tree' that spread the fragrance of service to others, lies in eternal sleep here.

It is 40 days since Oommen Chandy began his final rest in Puthuppally’s soil. Like flowers reluctant to drop from the stalk, people still linger near the tomb of the late leader at St George Valia Palli at Puthuppally.

It is as though they do not want to leave the shade of the towering tree with branches extending into the sky and roots running deep into the soil. Handwritten notes are left behind in the tomb by those who have yet to overcome their grief after the death of their beloved leader.

Many of them still carry appeals. They are written with the firm belief that the late leader still listens to their grievances, with open ears and a ready heart. The appeals range from intercessory prayers for obtaining jobs to getting financial aid for building houses.

Truly, Oommen Chandy still lives in spirit amidst the people.

K P Omana (56) of Payyappadikari house in Puthuppally stood near the tomb and sang a hymn. She had arrived with her mother Rajamma and sister Binu Radhakrishnan. The wish that had been nursed for many days by Omana, who suffers from visual disabilities, was fulfilled yesterday.

“It is he who solved the problem when we faced some issues with regard to our ration card. He would also help us with money for buying medicine,” Rajamma said as her eyes welled up with tears.

Two-year-old Srihari, son of Priya from Ayyanthole, Thrissur, has not had enough of paying respects and reciting prayers at the tomb. They had come to visit the tomb on their way back home from a visit to Thiruvananthapuram.

Sainaba and her family from Thazhathangadi in Kottayam had planned many times earlier to visit the tomb, they could make it only yesterday.

Shaji and his family, who had come from Sharjah on a holiday, carried a poster which they placed near the tomb.

“We expect a rush of people today as the 40th day after his demise is being observed. All arrangements in this regard have been made”, said the vicar, Fr Dr Varghese Varghese of the Puthuppally St George Valia Palli, and office bearers of the church.

All those who arrive are provided with breakfast. Fifty-thousand appams and curry were served. The facilities for parking vehicles were arranged at the Georgian School and Eramalloor Chira and nearby areas. There will be services at the late leader’s house after the prayers in the church.

People will take out memorial rallies under the leadership of the Congress in all the seven panchayats of the Puthuppally Assembly constituency today, with floral tributes paid at Oommen Chandy’s portraits. The party’s office bearers said that a sufficient number of portraits had been supplied at the venues.

Recalling Oommen Chandy’s memory, the people of the area will take a walk through the very lanes he frequented throughout his political life. Hearts will ignite with the memory of the one who kept the doors open to welcome and listen to them.

No UDF campaign today

Prayers were conducted at 6:30 am at the Saint George Orthodox Valia Palli at Puthuppally to mark 40 days after Oommen Chandy’s demise. Following this, Dr Yakob Mar Irenios, Metropolitan is to officiate as the chief celebrant of the Holy Mass alongside Dr Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, Metropolitan, participating in the Eucharistic devotion at the tomb. There will be prayers at the house of the late leader.

The United Democratic Front will not conduct its election campaign today.