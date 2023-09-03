Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch to quiz DIG Surendran's wife

Kochi: The Crime Branch here on Sunday issued a summon to DIG S Surendran's wife Bindulekha asking her to appear for an interrogation into the fraud case in which fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is the key accused.

Binduklekha has been asked to report at the Crime Branch office in Kalamassery on September 8.



Crime Branch booked Bindulekha in the case after finding that Monson had transferred money to her account as part of the financial deal with Surendran. At present, only conspiracy charges are slapped on her, reported Manorama News.

In July, the Crime Branch had arrested Surendran in the fraud case and released him on bail.

As per the findings of the probe team, the DIG and his family members were close to Monson. It was reported that the conman had even used the top cop's official vehicle. The investigation also revealed financial transactions between the fake antique dealer and Surendran.

Monson was arrested in September 2021 by the Crime Branch, which has been probing a case against him for cheating several people of crores of rupees. In June, a court here sentenced him to life in prison in a rape case.