India-Bharat debate: 'Why fear the word 'India' so much?' Kerala CM asks Modi's Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stepped into the India versus Bharat debate. He has asked the BJP-led Centre why it fears the word 'India'.

Pinarayi belongs to CPM, which is one of the 26 opposition parties that have formed INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), to fight the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 General Elections.

“Why fear the word India so much?” Pinarayi has asked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre. “From the school days, it is taught that 'India is my country, all Indians are my brothers and sisters'. The (Centre's) plan has to be seen as an attempt to erase this idea of the nation.”

The controversy over the country's name had kicked off earlier this week after invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'.

Pinarayi like other opposition leaders, sees the potential name change as a politically-motivated move. But “no political move should be against the country”, he said, “that is undemocratic and anti-constitution.”

'Narrow-minded politics'

“The Centre's plan to change the name of India is part of a continuous effort to destroy the country's pluralism. The people of the country must unite to protest this narrow-minded politics,” Pinarayi said in a social media post.

“Removing the name 'India' is an act against the Constitution and the country.”

Citing the Constitution's Article 1 that states: 'India, that is Bharat', and the Preamble, which begins with the words, 'We, the people of India', Pinarayi has urged the Centre to “step back” from its plan to change the name of the country.