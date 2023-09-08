Congress says LDF rooted out from Puthuppally; CPM admits defeat

Kottayam: With the trend in Puthuppally clearly favouring the UDF's Chandy Oommen to win in the constituency by a historic margin, Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala said the people have rooted out LDF from the constituency.

"The result is a warning against the anti-people rule of the LDF government," he added.

Meanwhile, in what could be termed as the CPM admitting defeat, party leader A K Balan said it would be a miracle if the LDF managed to win Puthuppally.

"There's nothing surprising about this. A constituency held by Oommen Chandy for 52 years. A constituency that has seen the UDF win by a margin of 33,000 votes. For the LDF to win would have been one of the wonders of the world. Didn't Congress say they would get the biggest majority in Kerala in Puthuppally? Let's see if they can get it," said Balan.

Highest guard of honour from Puthuppally: Mariya Oommen

Chandy Oommen's sister Mariya, talking to the media, said the people of Puthuppally have accepted my brother as their own, just like they did my father.

"This is the highest guard of honour Puthuppally could give my father. Without a doubt, we will win the elections with a huge margin," said Mariya.

Achu Oommen said the result was an answer to the witchhunt they had to endure all these years. "This is Puthuppally's response to the question what did Oommen Chandy do for the constituency in 53 years," she said.

EP Jayarajan blames BJP

LDF convener E P Jayarajan pinned the blame on the BJP for the LDF's defeat in Puthuppally.

"Where have all the BJP votes gone? Their candidate has not even gotten assured votes," said Jayarajan.

He also said there was no split in the Left's votes.