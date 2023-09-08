Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three migrant labourers electrocuted in an accident on Vellappally Natesan’s property

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 08, 2023 08:23 PM IST Updated: September 08, 2023 09:13 PM IST
Untitled design - 1
Representational image: Canva
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Three migrant labourers were electrocuted on Friday evening while dismantling a wedding pandal on the premises of the house of SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan at Kanichukulangara here.

It is understood that the trio was removing the scaffolding as part of dismantling the pandal when tragedy struck. The accident occurred around 6pm.

“The workers, all migrant labourers, were removing the wedding reception pandal after the marriage of Vellapally’s granddaughter,” police said.

RELATED ARTICLES

They were rushed to the KVM Hospital, Cherthala, but were declared brought dead. Three others sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased are Bihar natives Aditya Kumar (20) and Kashiram (48), and West Bengal native Dhananjay Suba (42).

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.