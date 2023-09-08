Three migrant labourers electrocuted in an accident on Vellappally Natesan’s property

Alappuzha: Three migrant labourers were electrocuted on Friday evening while dismantling a wedding pandal on the premises of the house of SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan at Kanichukulangara here.

It is understood that the trio was removing the scaffolding as part of dismantling the pandal when tragedy struck. The accident occurred around 6pm.

“The workers, all migrant labourers, were removing the wedding reception pandal after the marriage of Vellapally’s granddaughter,” police said.

They were rushed to the KVM Hospital, Cherthala, but were declared brought dead. Three others sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased are Bihar natives Aditya Kumar (20) and Kashiram (48), and West Bengal native Dhananjay Suba (42).