As Chandy Oommen takes up the Puthupally baton

Chandy Oommen has always shadowed his father, the late Congress leader and two-time chief minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy, who represented the Puthupally constituency for a record 53 years. But now, life seems to have come full circle. As fate would have it, he has taken up the baton from his father and is the new guardian of Puthupally, which was built and nurtured by his father brick-by-brick over the past five decades.



It is the rounding of poetic justice and is perceived by many as the providential return of goodwill that the people reposed on their loved leader. The rise of Chandy Oommen is not mere coincidence but a long journey.

In 2005, Oommen Chandy was the chief minister of Kerala. He handed over Rs 5,000 to his trusted lieutenant P C Vishnunadh, MLA, and said, “If my son asks for money, provide only the requisite amount and not a penny more.” This was when Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen expressed his desire to pursue higher studies at St Stephen’s College, Delhi. Oommen Chandy backed the decision and set aside Rs 5,000 for his son’s expenses. It would have been easy for the Chief Minister to secure an admission for his son in the Delhi college. But both the senior and his son never strayed off the tracks of propriety.

Oommen Chandy got Chandy Oommen a space in MP Kodikunnil Suresh’s apartment near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi to prepare for college admissions. Vishnunadh was also in Delhi then as a Youth Congress leader. Just before his departure from Delhi, Oommen Chandy entrusted Vishnunadh with the 'miscellaneous' fund for safekeeping.

Many have witnessed Chandy Oommen covering long distances barefoot alongside Rahul Gandhi as part of the latter’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.' However, what often went unnoticed is that Oommen Chandy never sought to shield his son, even during the most challenging phases of his life. In turn, Chandy Oommen did not seek to ride on his father’s coat-tails, despite Oommen Chandy being a leader of the people. Neither of them constantly looked over their shoulders to ensure the other was following their chosen path. Each forged their distinct journey.

Yet, as fate would have it, these divergent paths have now come full circle in Puthuppally. Chandy Oommen has emerged as the rightful heir to Oommen Chandy's legacy. He will now carry forward their journeys through the heart of the masses, in honor of his late father.

Chandy Oommen speaks during a Congress programme in Kerala. File Photo: Facebook/Chandy Oommen

LSE to Supreme Court

Chandy Oommen, now 37, dons the robes of an MLA after securing a resounding victory in his very first electoral campaign. At the same age, Oommen Chandy was the Home Minister of Kerala and a leader who pocketed hat-trick victories in Assembly elections.

When Chandy Oommen was born in 1986, factionalism was rife in Congress. It was a time when the ‘A’, and ‘I’ group refrains were heard aloud. Both factions competed for supremacy. It was K Karunakaran on one side and A K Antony and Oommen Chandy on the other.

Chandy Oommen’s childhood and teenage years went by amid all the hectic political activity in the backdrop. He was deeply influenced by his father’s value-based political positions. K Karunakaran tendered his resignation as Chief Minister in 1994. Then, Oommen Chandy and Antony became the undisputed frontline leaders of the party. Chandy Oommen soon found himself shifting to Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s official residence, along with his father, he had hardly changed. Also, the disreputable title of ‘Chief Minister’s son’ did not fall on Chandy Oommen.

He never acted in a manner that would jeopardize his father’s trust. His father, in turn, wholeheartedly supported his academic pursuits. He successfully earned his undergraduate degree and not one but two Master of Law degrees (LLMs) from St Stephen’s College, completed his postgraduate studies at Delhi University, and pursued advanced studies at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE). Subsequently, he embarked on a career as a legal professional by enrolling as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.

Despite his academic and professional aspirations, fate had other plans for him. He unexpectedly ventured into the realm of politics, all thanks to the influence of another charismatic young leader who paved the way for this unexpected transition. Interestingly, the origins of this transformation did not lie within the borders of Kerala.

Tough 'Election Commission' member

“Today, Chandy Oommen assumes the role that his father, Oommen Chandy, played exceedingly well. But prior to this, he followed in the footsteps of another leader. Studying at St Stephen's College is a cherished aspiration for many. The National Students' Union (NSU), the national counterpart of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), used to wield significant influence within the college. Notably, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and prominent Keralite and current member of the Congress Working Committee, once held the prestigious position of chairman at St Stephen's College. It took Shashi Tharoor 35 years to get a worthy successor from Kerala for this role, and that successor finally emerged in the form of Chandy Oommen,” Vishnunadh said.

Chandy Oommen during St Stephen's Students' Union elections. File Photo: Facebook/Chandy Oommen

Rahul Gandhi, who had begun to actively engage in the party during that period, took notice of the chairman of St Stephen's. Recognizing the need to infuse professionalism into the party, Rahul decided to bring Chandy into his Youth Congress team. This marked a pivotal moment in Chandy Oommen's journey toward becoming a politician. During this period, Rahul initiated the idea of conducting elections within the Youth Congress and established the National Election Commission for this purpose. Given Chandy Oommen's legal background and strong organizational skills, Rahul appointed him as a member of the commission, a decision that proved to be a turning point.

In fact, Rahul was setting Chandy Oommen on a path similar to his father's, recognizing that Chandy had a unique connection with the people. Consequently, in 2012, Chandy Oommen transitioned his political activities to Kerala. It was during this time that elections were held within the Youth Congress, and Chandy emerged victorious, assuming the role of General Secretary of the Youth Congress.

Chandy Oommen at the Supreme Court of India. File Photo: Instagram/Chandy Oommen

However, despite his entry into state politics 11 years ago, Chandy Oommen encountered an unexpected roadblock on his journey — 'an obstacle' posed by none other than his father.

Ommen Chandy’s stance

Chandy Oommen initially arrived in Kerala as part of Rahul Gandhi’s Youth Congress Jodo Yatra. PC Vishnunadh served as its president, and the youth organisation was making significant strides forward. However, the time for reorganization eventually arrived. One day, Vishnunadh approached Oommen Chandy seeking permission to nominate Chandy Oommen for the position of Youth Congress general secretary.

Chandy Oommen with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra. File Photo: Facebook/Chandy Oommen

The conversation unfolded as follows:

Vishnunadh: “Shall we nominate Chandy for the Youth Congress general secretary position? He at present holds that position, having been elected for it. He is deserving of it.”

Oommen Chandy: “No, let us not deny someone else the opportunity.”

With that, the discussion seemed to conclude. Vishnunadh left, pondering the decision. However, shortly thereafter, Oommen Chandy made a surprising phone call. Had he changed his mind? Vishnunadh answered, unsure of what to expect.

Oommen Chandy: “Did you consider Chandy for the general secretary position?"

Vishnunadh: "Yes.”

Oommen Chandy: “I don't want Chandy in that role. So, there's a vacancy. Consider Vimal from Adoor for that.”

According to Vishnunadh, not only did Oommen Chandy discourage Chandy Oommen's candidacy, but he also firmly closed the door on that option. Remarkably, Chandy Oommen remained unfazed by this decision and continued to assist his father whenever and wherever needed. He actively participated in Oommen Chandy's campaign in Puthuppally since 2011.

During Oommen Chandy’s second term as Chief Minister, Chandy Oommen remained relatively inconspicuous within the corridors of political power. While his name may have arisen in discussions related to Lok Sabha and local body elections on multiple occasions, concrete political opportunities for him never seemed to materialise.

Oommen Chandy poses for selfie with daughter Mariya, grandson, wife Mariamma and son Chandy Oommen after casting vote at Georgian Public School. Photo: Rijo Joseph/Manorama

During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Delhi was grappling with a surge in cases and strict social distancing measures were in place, an interesting incident occurred.

Dean Kuriakose, MP, received a call from the Delhi Police regarding a situation in the city. Despite the stringent measures, certain areas in the slums were witnessing gatherings akin to what one might observe on Sundays in Puthuppally. Chandy Oommen was put up in Dean’s flat at the time. Dean Kuriakose recounted, “Chandy Oommen was actively engaged in distributing COVID-19 kits. He tirelessly moved about, distributing these essential kits in the slums. Even after returning home at night, the distribution efforts continued within the flat,” he added.

Chandy Oommen speaks during local body elections. File Photo: Facebook/Chandy Oommen

Chandy Oommen’s dedication to public service during the COVID-19 pandemic extended beyond distributing essential kits. He also made a significant contribution by providing over 1,500 mobile phones to students. These phones were a valuable resource for students to continue their studies during the challenging COVID-19 period when remote learning became essential.

S Krishnadas, Palakkad DCC general secretary, said Chandy Oommen not only learned politics from Oommen Chandy but also imbibed a deep sense of empathy and compassion.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we honored students who had achieved A+ grades in Puthuppally Street, Palakkad. Chandy Oommen actively participated in this event. However, it was only later that they learned about a child whose parents had tragically passed away due to COVID-19, and as a result, the child had to halt studies. The situation left them uncertain about how to proceed. We later found that Chandy Oommen had visited the boy's home a few days later. He provided whatever assistance he could to help the child continue his education,” he said.

**

Chandy Oommen with Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal. File Photo: Facebook/Chandy Oommen

Puthuppally Jodo Yatra continues

On the final day of campaigning for the by-election in Puthuppally, Chandy Oommen proposed a unique idea to the leaders organizing the grand concluding gala (kalasakkottu) – conducting a padayatra through the constituency instead of a grand, splashy finish. Given Chandy's impressive history of walking 4,000 km without shoes during the Jodo yatra, his words carried significant weight, and his idea was considered genuinely innovative.

Even Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, discussed the idea and found merit in it. However, a practical concern arose. It was recognized that every local community and political activist would desire the candidate's presence in their respective areas on the last day of campaigning. A padayatra might not allow for this level of coverage and interaction with the electorate.

In light of these logistical challenges, the decision was made to forgo the padayatra in favor of more inclusive and widespread campaign efforts that would allow the candidate to visit various parts of the constituency on the crucial last day of campaigning.

Through the idea of a padayatra, Chandy Oommen made his policy and stance clear, demonstrating his commitment to following in his father’s footsteps and outlining how he intends to dedicate his time in service to the people.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan observed that Chandy Oommen is a hardworking and energetic young leader, and these qualities became evident during the campaign. He noted that many of Oommen Chandy’s admirable qualities are also present in Chandy, particularly his ability to care for everyone. Thiruvanchoor expressed confidence that Chandy had the potential to follow in Oommen Chandy’s footsteps in every sense.

Chandy Oommen during election campaign in Puthuppally. Photo: Manorama

In Puthuppally, Chandy Oommen and the Congress party face significant challenges, but Chandy carries the inspiration of his father, whom he regards as a guiding figure. At the same time, Chandy aims to match the level of action and dedication that Oommen Chandy displayed during his tenure. The Puthuppally Jodo yatra, symbolizing their commitment to the people, continues, in every sense.