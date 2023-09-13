Met Pinarayi in flat near AKG Centre; 2 UDF ministers wanted letter to come out: Middleman Nandakumar

Kochi: Controversial middleman Nandakumar on Wednesday said that he had discussed about the letter written by the solar case complainant from jail with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former CM V S Achuthanandan.

Addressing a press conference in Ernakulam, Nandakumar said he also met with Pinarayi Vijayan in a flat near AKG Centre.

"Two UDF home ministers wanted the letter to be publicised and lead to chaos. This was the reason for the Congress's defeat in the elections. The complainant was paid Rs 1.25 lakh. I felt the letter had to come out because it involved Oommen Chandy's name in it. He gave me a hard time in two CBI cases," said Nandakumar.

He further said there are two letters and that the 25-page one is the original letter. He also clarified that MLA Ganesh Kumar was in no way linked to the matter.

"It is VS who asked me to get the letter. That is how Sharanya Manoj came into the picture. I got the letter from Manoj. No money was received from any media person for the letter. However, Rs 1.25 lakh was paid to the complainant. Benny Behanan and Thampanoor Ravi, among others, made the complainant suffer by promising her that they would bear the cost of her mother's treatment. The money for treatment was given to the complainant only after this. I met Pinarayi and intimated him of the letter's contents and handed it over to VS to read," said Nandakumar.

Three months after Pinarayi Vijayan became chief minister, the complainant accused Oommen Chandy of abusing her financially and physically.

When the elections were held again, the case was handed over to the CBI.

"Oommen Chandy once told me while we were on a plane that the UDF would win the 2016 elections with 74 seats. However, three people vying for the chief minister's chair foiled his plans. Two UDF home ministers even wanted the letter to come out so that Oomman Chandy would be exposed," said Nandakumar.

Nandakumar said Pinarayi Vijayan got into trouble in the Lavlin case because of him. "The chief minister even told me this. However, it was solved later. Oommen Chandy troubled me greatly in two CBI cases. But that too was resolved before the 2016 elections," he said.

Nandakumar said the solar case helped the LDF make electoral gains in both Assembly polls. The hassle caused by V M Sudheeran, the murder of a law student in Perumbavoor and the solar case were the major points that played to the LDF's advantage in 2016. "The LDF, in its evaluation, even acknowledged that the solar case was one of the primary reasons for their victory," he added.

Nandkumar clarified that Pinarayi Vijayan has not chided him to leave his room. "At Kerala House, I wrongly rang the bell of Pinarayi's room thinking it was VS'. Pinarayi then came out and asked me what was I doing. That is all that happened," he said.

He said the CBI officials who met him in Delhi only quizzed him about the letter and the amount paid to the complainant.

"The media worker was summoned there and given the letter. No financial transaction took place in that connection," he said.