Noted environmentalist T Shobheendran dies

Noted environmentalist T Shobheendran (76), populary called Shobheendran Maash, is no more.
He died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in the city on Thursday.
He was a professor at Zamorin's Guruvayurappan College before devoting his life to the preservation of nature.
Shobheendran was a familiar face in north Kerala, especially Kozhikode; his green shirt and trousers, long beard and a green-coloured bike were unmistakable.
He founded an NGO Green Clean Earth and was at the forefront of environmental activism in Kozhikode.
