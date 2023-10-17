Facing public protest TVM corporation uses motors to pump water out of houses at Vettukadu

Thiruvananthapuram: Facing protests from the residents, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation intervened to solve the waterlogging at Vettukadu here on Tuesday. The city authority has deployed pump sets to drain water out of houses.



The residents here complained with flood water seeping into their drinking water sources, they have been facing severe water scarcity.

Flooded Vettukadu region. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorma News

Even though the rain has stopped, houses here are still inundated due to a lack of a proper drainage system, Manorama News reported.

Minister V Sivankutty said that a lack of coordination between authorities in cleaning the drainage led to the waterlogging. He appealed to the people to act responsibly and avoid closing drainage to construct houses.

Vettukadu, a low-lying area in the northwestern part of the capital city has been reeling under a flood-like situation since Saturday night. An elderly resident told Manorama News that he found his house inundated when he woke up at midnight.

Many residents complained that the corporation councillors and officials concerned have been ignoring their repeated calls and requests seeking solutions for the waterlogging.

As the protest mounted, the corporation swiftly initiated action to drain water from the area using pump sets.

A worker deployed to pump the water out said that pump sets will be taken to each lane to clean houses. Water tankers will be used to release the drained water into the sea.

Several people here have shifted to relief camps after the heavy overnight rain flooded their houses on Saturday.