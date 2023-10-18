13-year-old son of Assam native dies of electrocution in Malappuram

Malappuram: A 13-year-old boy died of electrocution in a farm at Pookkottumpadam in Malappuram district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Rahmathullah, was the son of Assam native Muthalib Ali. It is suspected that the boy was electrocuted from an electric fence in the farm. The police have registered a case against Unnikrishnan, who had taken the land on lease.

“We have started an inquiry into the incident and details are awaited,” said CN Sukumaran, Station House Officer, Pookkottumpadam Police.

The body was shifted to the Manjeri Medical College for post-mortem. The parents of the boy worked in a brickkiln at Amarambalam. They had found his dead in the field.