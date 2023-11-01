Debt-ridden Wayanad farmer kills self in Karnataka

Wayanad: A 44-year-old ginger farmer from Wayanad has died by suicide at Shimoga in Karnataka. Relatives said he was stressed after running into huge debt and consumed poison to end his life.

Kalluvayal, Anchukunnu native Sreesanth was found dead at a temporary shed on a farmland at Shimoga in the wee hours of Wednesday, relatives said. Police have registered a case for unnatural death.



Relatives said he had incurred huge losses in the past few years. This year Sreesanth cultivated ginger with the help of a famers' organisation from Wayanad.

He had taken loans from individuals and private financiers. Sreesanth was under pressure from the financial institutions for the past few days after he defaulted on repyaing loan, relatives said.

Sreesanth is survived by his father Balakrishnan, mother Santha, wife Ajipriya, and children Sravan and Salvi.

