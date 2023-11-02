Suspected virus spread: Three courts in Thalassery close down for 2 days

Kannur: Three local courts in the district court complex at Thalassery were closed for two days due to a suspected virus spread. Around 55 people, including judicial officers, court staff and lawyers developed symptoms like uneasiness, fever and itching over the past 10 days. Following this, the High Court directed to close down the courts temporarily to avoid the possible spread of the disease.

A medical team led by Kannur District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr M P Jeeja visited the spot and collected samples of infected persons to send to the lab for testing. "Preliminary medical inspection suggests virus transmission. However, we can conclude the same only after getting the lab report of samples collected from the patients,” said the DMO. She added that samples collected from 23 patients have been sent to the laboratory of the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha to confirm the virus spread.

It was after the additional sessions judge and principal sub-judge availed medical treatment for their illness on Wednesday that other staff reported experiencing the same symptoms.

The Additional Sessions Court 2 and 3, and the Principal Sub Court will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, informed the court authority.