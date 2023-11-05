Woman sexually assaulted inside autorickshaw; driver held in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for sexually assaulting a woman passenger inside his vehicle. The accused is Muttathara native Muhammad Jijas.



The incident took place on Friday around 11.00 p.m. The 35-year-old woman from Muttathara had hired Jijas' autorickshaw to reach her home from Attakulangara. As per her complaint, the accused had stopped the vehicle in an abandoned area and molested her.

“The autorickshaw driver is a habitual offender and over 9 cases including POCSO are registered against him,” said the police.

A case was registered after the woman sought medical care at Thiruvananthapuram Government General Hospital.