Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

School teacher held for flashing at girl in KSRTC bus

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2023 02:00 PM IST Updated: November 16, 2023 02:02 PM IST
Representational Image: Shutterstock
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Thamarassery police on Wednesday arrested a school teacher for allegedly flashing at a girl in a KSRTC bus. Police said the accused Shanavas, a native of Keeniloor, was as an Arabic teacher at Poovambayi AM Higher Secondary School.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening inside a KSRTC plying on the Wayanad to Kozhikode route. When the girl raised an alarm, passengers asked the driver to take the bus to Thamarassery police station. Following this, police recorded the girl's statement and slapped charges including offences under POCSO Act. 

RELATED ARTICLES
Tags:
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.