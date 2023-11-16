School teacher held for flashing at girl in KSRTC bus

Kozhikode: Thamarassery police on Wednesday arrested a school teacher for allegedly flashing at a girl in a KSRTC bus. Police said the accused Shanavas, a native of Keeniloor, was as an Arabic teacher at Poovambayi AM Higher Secondary School.



The incident took place on Wednesday evening inside a KSRTC plying on the Wayanad to Kozhikode route. When the girl raised an alarm, passengers asked the driver to take the bus to Thamarassery police station. Following this, police recorded the girl's statement and slapped charges including offences under POCSO Act.