Lucky escape for Kanjirappally man after heavily-loaded logging truck crushes his car

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 29, 2023 10:09 PM IST Updated: November 29, 2023 10:10 PM IST
Fire & Rescue personnel and local residents undertake the rescue operation. Photo: Screengrab
Kottayam: A man escaped with injuries after a logging truck overturned crushing his car parked by the roadside at Kanjirappally on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 8 pm at Kovilkadavu on the Kanjirappally-Erattupetta Road.

Najeeb (55) of Koduvanthanam has been admitted to the General Hospital with injuries.

Najeeb, who is a scrap dealer, had parked his car by the roadside to buy milk from a shop. He had only just reentered the vehicle when the heavily loaded lorry overturned.

The car was crushed on impact and Najeeb was rescued after nearly an hour. Local residents and Fire & Rescue personnel undertook the rescue operation.

After attempts to lift the lorry with an excavator failed, the logs were untied and removed one by one before Najeeb was finally released.

