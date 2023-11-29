Lucky escape for Kanjirappally man after heavily-loaded logging truck crushes his car

Kottayam: A man escaped with injuries after a logging truck overturned crushing his car parked by the roadside at Kanjirappally on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 8 pm at Kovilkadavu on the Kanjirappally-Erattupetta Road.

Najeeb (55) of Koduvanthanam has been admitted to the General Hospital with injuries.

Najeeb, who is a scrap dealer, had parked his car by the roadside to buy milk from a shop. He had only just reentered the vehicle when the heavily loaded lorry overturned.

The car was crushed on impact and Najeeb was rescued after nearly an hour. Local residents and Fire & Rescue personnel undertook the rescue operation.

After attempts to lift the lorry with an excavator failed, the logs were untied and removed one by one before Najeeb was finally released.