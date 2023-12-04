POCSO case convict sentenced to 79 years in prison in Wayanad

Wayanad: A Fast Track Special Court imposed twin life terms with rigorous imprisonment and 65 years of additional jail time on an accused, as per various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, for sexually assaulting a minor girl. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 5.10 lakh.

According to the prosecution, the accused, a relative of the girl, subjected the survivor to repeated sexual abuse since 2016 and also threatened the minor with dire consequences if she dared to speak out about the assault.

The case was registered in 2019 based on a complaint filed by the girl at the Ambalavayal police station limit and was later transferred to Meenangadi police station. The Meenangadi Station House Officer K Abdul Shereef investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet.

The court, however, ordered that the accused could serve the entire sentence concurrently as one life sentence. Special public prosecutor G Babitha appeared for the complainant and Civil Police Officer K K Remeena assisted the prosecution.