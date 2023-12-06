Malayalam
Guard against CPM's support of inter-religious marriages, says Sunni leader Koodathayi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2023 02:19 PM IST
Representative image: Karen Grigoryan / Shutterstock
Topic | Kozhikode

Sunni Yuvajana Sangham State Secretary Nazar Faizi Koodathayi has alleged that the CPM is promoting 'mixed-marriages' (inter-religious weddings) in an attempt to destroy young Muslim women's Islamic identity.

Koodathayi, was speaking at the Sunni Mahallu Federation (SMF), Kozhikode district leadership meeting at Koyilandy on Wednesday.

He claimed the CPM was actively supporting the abduction of Muslim women so as to marry them off to non-Muslim men.

"Organisations like SFI that promote irreligion on campuses will take the society on the path to destruction.

We have been noticing a trend, especially on social media, that many people are promoting the mixed marriage culture, using all treacherous means. The Constitution gives a Muslim the right to marry a Muslim and Hindu a Hindu. But to promote the so-called Indian values and secularism, some people have been supporting marriages between Hindus and Muslims," he told the gathering of Sunny religious leaders.

"To promote this, young Muslim women are being abducted, with the active support of the CPM, DYFI and SFI, to be married off to non-Muslims. Mahallu Committees across the state must come together to oppose this disastrous campaign which is designed to eradicate the Islamic identity.

"Mahal Committees must keep a vigil against those people who try to kidnap Muslim women. We must guard against the CPM's plans to promote mixed marriages that they sneak in with a secularism tag," he said.

