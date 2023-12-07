Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and gusty winds in isolated places across the state till December 11 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea.



The IMD on Thursday sounded a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam on December 8, Friday. Apart from Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts were placed under yellow alert on December 9, Saturday.

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, coastal residents have been asked to stay vigilant in view of the rough sea conditions and chances of tidal wave attacks. As per the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, high tides of 0.6 to 1.5 metres are expected on the Kerala coast on Friday till 11.30 pm. But no warning is issued for fishermen banning fishing off the Kerala coast.

At the same time, sources close to the Met department reported that northeast monsoon which weakened due to the cyclone 'Michaung' will bring rainfall across Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the coming days.