Kerala Cabinet rejig likely this month; Ganesh Kumar, Kadannappalli to swear in as ministers

The long-awaited reshuffle in the state cabinet is likely to take place by the end of this month. Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar and Congress (S) leader Kadannappalli Ramachandran are set to attend the Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in Ernakulam on January 1 and 2 as ministers, Manorama News reported.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will hold a meeting on the Christmas eve to decide on the date of the swearing-in ceremony as well as on their respective portfolios. It is learned that Ganesh Kumar will get the portfolio of Transport and Kadannappalli the Ports Department.

The meeting, to be held at the AKG centre at 10 am on December 24, will also mark an end to the long wait of both Ganesh and Kadannappalli for their inclusion in the state cabinet, in line with the power-sharing agreement within the LDF.

The new ministers are slated to be sworn in immediately after Christmas. Before finalizing the date, the convenience of the Governor will be sought. Though there were indications earlier that the function would be held on December 29, the availability of the Governor will be factored in before fixing the schedule.

Prior to the LDF taking a decision, the present Transport Minister Antony Raju and Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil will tender their resignations as ministers. Usually, those succeeding the outgoing ministers in the state cabinet get the respective portfolios. Both Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli have taken care of the Transport and Ports ministries earlier as well.

The development will also pave the way for Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli to become part of the Nava Kerala Sadas – a public outreach programme by the LDF government.

The conduct of Sadas in four assembly constituencies of the Ernakulam district had to be postponed following the demise of CPI state secretary, Kanam Rajendran. The government is now scheduled to conduct the Sadas in these four constituencies –Tripunithura, Kunnathunad, Piravom, and Thrikkakara, on the first two days of the New Year.

The proposed reshuffling of the state cabinet on November 20 was delayed further owing to a decision by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to retain the existing ministers till the conclusion of the Nava Kerala Sadas.