Mullaperiyar dam shutters to be opened tomorrow due to rising water levels

Idukki: The shutters of Mullaperiyar Dam will be raised on Tuesday, December 19 to release excess water through the spillway, said officials. The water level in the dam rose to 137.50 ft on Monday, and the current water flow to the dam is 12,000 cusecs, prompting authorities to take immediate action.



The current increase in water level was the result of unexpected and continuous rains received in the catchment area. An alert has been issued to the people residing on the banks of the river.

The shutters will be opened in different phases starting from 10 am on Tuesday to release 1,000 cusecs of water through its spillway.

The Idukki District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Collector Sheeba George, held a review in response to the rising water levels. The maximum storage limit of the 125-year-old dam is 142 ft.

(With PTI inputs)