Dr Shahana suicide: Ruwise alleges police is plotting revenge for his protest in Dr Vandana's case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 19, 2023 12:52 PM IST
Dr E A Ruwise, who was charged with abetting the suicide of Dr A J Shahana, accused police that he was arrested in a revengeful act for criticising the cops in Dr Vandana's murder. Photo: Manorama
Kochi: Dr E A Ruwise, who was charged with abetting the suicide of Dr A J Shahana, accused that he was arrested by police in an act of revenge as he criticised cops in Dr Vandana's murder.

Ruwise raised his argument to the High Court on Monday, while the court was considering his bail petition. However, Justice P Gopinath retorted that Ruwise had no right to produce such arguments since he was booked for demanding dowry, a serious offence.

Dr Ruwise is the prime accused in the suicide of the PG surgery student and his ex-fiancee Dr A J Shahana. According to Shahana’s death note, retrieved by the police, she took an extreme step after being depressed due to the exorbitant dowry sought by Ruwise and his family.

According to Shahana's relatives, both families had agreed to her marriage with Ruwise, her senior. Then the groom's family demanded a hefty dowry - 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car. The marriage was called off eventually and it exerted pressure on Shahana, which pushed her into emotional distress.

Meanwhile, in his petition, Ruwise argued that his arrest was done only to enhance the image of the government. He also alleged that the charges that he demanded dowry were not true.
According to Ruwise, he had assured Shahana that he would marry her after completing the PG course, but she denied it.

Dr Ruwise was the President of the PG Medical Students Association. He was at the forefront of the protest when Dr Vandana Das, a 23-year-old doctor, was stabbed to death at the Government Hospital in Kottarakkara. A video of his lashing out at the governmental functionaries, “failing to ensure adequate security for doctors”, was viral on social media then.

Ruwise was booked under sections of the abetment to Suicide and Dowry Prevention Act after recovering Shahana's suicide note. He was later suspended by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) from its primary membership.

