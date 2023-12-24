Malayalam
CPM local leader ousted from party for raping, impregnating woman in Tiruvalla

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 24, 2023 05:50 PM IST
sajimon
CC Sajimon. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: The CPM on Sunday expelled Kotali branch secretary C C Sajimon, who is an accused in a case of raping and impregnating a woman in Tiruvalla, from the party's membership. Sajimon's membership was revoked by the Pathanamthitta district committee based on the instructions of the CPM state committee.

The incident took place in 2018, following which Sajimon was suspended from the party pending investigation. However, two years later, he was reinstated into the party and took charge as branch secretary of the Kotali unit.

When the survivor became pregnant, Sajimon attempted to divert the probe by sending another person to take the DNA test in his place. Meanwhile, he was named accused in another case of clicking nude pictures of the survivor, who is also a CPM worker. The accused is also the area vice-president of the CITU Auto Workers' Union in Tiruvalla.

