Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes sky high in eulogising video song

Thiruvananthapuram: A video song accompanied by Western music has come out eulogizing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The song, which begins with the lines 'Pinarayi Vijayan, the indomitable leader of the land (Pinarayi Vijayan Naadin Ajayyan)', has epithets such as a horse that has sprouted in fire, an eagle flying weathering a storm, the sun who has sprouted in the soil, and the King of Kerala (Malayala Naadinte Mannan), all attributed to Pinarayi Vijayan.

The song also credits CM as the synonym of class, tiger, lion, hero, and captain.

The song tom-toms that Pinarayi has ten heads and is a guru of many tricks and talents. Among the ‘Left birds’, he is described as the phoenix. Those dressed in costumes of the CPM's Red Volunteer Army are seen shaking their legs to the tune of the song in the video.

A huge picture of Pinarayi Vijayan also makes its appearance in the video occasionally. The video, which has been released in the name of a production company, is being widely circulated on social media.

A year ago, women from the party staged a Thiruvathira with a song in praise of Pinarayi and went a topic of discussion. Its lyrics included "100 crore salutes to Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan, who rules Kerala today. Today, the party shines all over the world because of Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan”.

The Malayalam word ‘Kaaranabhoothan’ (one who makes it possible) attributed to Pinarayi Vijayan in the recent video song had become a center of debate, as it gives him a larger-than-life image in a party that discourages hero worship.

Pinarayi Vijayan himself had snubbed the party cadres and followers when the ‘PJ Army’ in Kannur tried to lift CPM leader P Jayarajan to an extra-terrestrial pedestal with such slogans and songs. Hence, the new move has become a key discussion topic and everybody keenly watches how the CPM and Pinarayi Vijayan react to it.