Forest officials, people clash in Idukki's Mankulam; Action Council calls for hartal

Idukki: A clash erupted between forest officials and people at Mankulam here on Friday over the pavillion near Perubankuthu waterfalls. The people laid a siege on the road for nearly four hours alleging that the forest officials manhandled the public representatives. Janakeeya Samara Samithi called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the panchayat on Saturday to protest over the incident. The members of the Janakeeya Samara Samithi will organise a protest march to Mankulam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) on Saturday.



According to reports, visit of a team of forest officials to a pavilion built for site seeing near waterfalls in Mankulam panchayath's Perubankuthu on Friday afternoon ended up in the clash. The forest officials reportedly laid claim on the land on which the pavilion was built. It is alleged that the forest officials manhandled the vice president and a ward member of the civic body following a tiff.

On the other hand, Forest Department officials claimed Mankulam DFO and Kuttampuzha Range Officer were physically attacked by a mob who waylaid their jeep at Mankulam town when they were going back after inspecting the Pavilion. Based on the complaints filed with Munnar DySP cases have been registered the alleged manhandling of both ward members and forest officials.

“The pavilion was built by Devikulam block panchayat in 2021 and was later handed over to Mankulam Grama Panchayath. The forest officers who reached the pavilion prevented the tourists from entering it. When we reached there to discuss the issue, the forest officials physically assaulted me and ward member Anil Antony. We sought treatment in the hospital,” Mankulam panchayat vice-president president Bibin Joseph said.

He said that the local people and traders were upset over the forest department's action and as Mankulam is a place surrounded by forest, the residents fear that the Forest department would lay claim on revenue land in the area. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose who visited Mankulam extended support to the protest and termed the agitation of the residents as an obvious response.

“Forest department is testing the patience of the people residing here,” he added.

On Friday night, a large number of protesters organised a torchlight parade in Mankulam. The march which started from Rationkada City ended at Palli City.

Janakeeya Samara Samithi led a torchlight parade over the incident. Photo: Special Arrangement

Forest officials rubbish allegations

Flying squad DFO Ernakulam Manu Sathyan who was part of a team of forest officials who inspected the Pavilion said that the allegations of assault by forest officials on ward members were baseless and the officials did not prevent the tourists from visiting the Pavilion. According to the forest officials, the pavilion comes under the Kuttambuzha range of the Malayattoor division.

“The pavilion is situated in the river and the civic body can’t claim the area as ‘river poramboke land’. We were acting on a complaint given by an individual and there is no doubt that the land on which the pavilion is built belongs to the forest. The panchayat is collecting Rs 10 for entry fee here from visitors,” DFO said.

He said that the Forest officials tried to convince the ward members who arrived at the pavilion that they were preparing papers to be sent to the civic body regarding the setting up of the pavilion, but the papers were torn apart by the ward members.

“Later, a group of people blocked our vehicle and two of our officials were beaten up by them. Hence, we had to seek the support of Munnar Police. Deliberate misinformation given to the public led to this attack,” Sathyan added.

Forest officials said that title deeds for the encroached forest land were given in the area on certain conditions, but the pavilion land is not included under it.

“We have no plans to approach the top Forest officials seeking demolition of the pavilion built by spending several lakhs. The pavilion is illegal and we are only demanding a legal option to solve the matter,” added the forest officials.