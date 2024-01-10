Customs seizes gold worth Rs 2 crore from flight toilet at Karipur Airport

Malappuram: The Customs seized gold worth Rs 2 crore from the toilet of an Indigo Flight at the Karipur International Airport on Tuesday.
The gold was concealed in the dustbin of the toilet in the flight that arrived from Dubai. The Customs seized 28 gold tablets weighing 3,317 grams. The officials conducted the inspection based on a tip-off. However, no arrests were made.
