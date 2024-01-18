Probe against Veena Vijayan politically motivated, says CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM on Thursday dubbed the central government probe against Ernakulam-based Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions owned by T Veena, as a politically motivated one.

"Central agencies like ED (Directorate of Enforcement), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) are conducting an inquiry ahead of the general elections. The probe against the Chief Minister's daughter Veena, Thomas Isaac and P Rajeeve are all politically motivated," CPM State Secretary MV Govindan said.

CPM central committee member AK Balan also defended th CM's daughter.

"The Vigilance court had ruled that there was no corruption in the Exalogic deal. The High Court did not send a notice to the CM or his daughter while considering the revision petition either. Exalogic has submitted all the documents submitted by Registrar of Companies. ROC has no authority to examine whether Exalogic has provided services," he said.

The Registrar of Companies (ROC) in Bengaluru has reported to the Central Corporate Affairs Ministry that the financial dealings between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions would fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The report recommended investigations into the dealings between the two firms by ED and CBI.

The ROC further pointed out that Exalogic failed to provide documents supporting its claim that it had accepted money in return for services rendered to CMRL. Based on a preliminary investigation, the ROC report stated that both firms had committed offences that would invite jail terms and penalties under the Companies Act.