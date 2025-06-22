Thenhippalam/ Malappuram: After nearly a decade of running from pillar to post, Parayangattu Faheema has finally received justice from Calicut University, with the publication of her long-delayed degree results.

Faheema, the wife of Koyilottu Abdul Salam from Perinjeri near Chelambra, completed her BSc in Chemistry from Manjeri Unity Women’s College in 2016. However, the university withheld the results of her third and fourth semester examinations, citing various reasons over the years.

Despite repeatedly filing complaints and attending grievance redressal sessions, no meaningful action was taken. Initially, the university claimed that her fourth semester answer sheets were missing and as a result, the third semester results could not be released either.

Later, the explanation changed to a shortage of attendance and then to irregularities in her registration number. Each time, Faheema countered the claims with valid documents disproving the university’s arguments.

Eventually, the university agreed to conduct a re-test for her, but the plan was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though re-test permission was granted once again last year, the exam was never held. Frustrated, Faheema lodged a formal complaint with Vice-Chancellor Dr P Raveendran.

An inquiry followed, during which her missing answer sheets were finally located. Acting on the findings, the Vice-Chancellor directed officials to issue her grade card within 48 hours.

