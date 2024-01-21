KSRTC driver suffers cardiac arrest while on duty, manages to halt bus, dies on way to hospital

Alappuzha: A KSRTC driver's presence of mind in his last moments saved the lives of nearly 30 passengers onboard a bus on Saturday. The driver, who suffered a cardiac arrest while on duty, managed to bring the bus to a halt ensuring the passengers' safety. However, the driver – T M Pareed (49) – died while being rushed to the hospital.

Pareed, who was the driver of the overnight Thrissur-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast, felt severely unwell, shortly after the bus left Karunagappally bus station around 11.45 pm on Saturday. “He began experiencing severe chest pain but managed to hit the brakes and bring the speeding vehicle to a halt. He then lied down, saying he would be alright after some time. But we realised his condition was serious,” said conductor Sajith Lal.

The nearly 30 passengers who were on the bus at the time were shifted to another bus heading for the state capital.

“We first rushed him to the Karunagappally Taluk Hospital around midnight. The doctors there asked us to take him to Vandanam Medical College, where he was declared brought dead,” said Sajith.

The Superfast bus started from Thrissur at 4.30 pm and was slated to reach its destination around 1 am. Pareed, attached to the Central Depot, Thampanoor, was a native of Chembarackal near Aluva. Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar offered his condolence to the family of the deceased.