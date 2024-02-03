All public libraries in Kerala to be computerised: Minister Bindu

Thrissur: Public libraries in Kerala will be computerised, said Minister for Higher Education R Bindu. She inaugurated a library software training programme organised by the Kerala State Library Council in Thrissur on Saturday.

“Efforts are underway to utilise MLA Fund, Local Self-Government Fund and CSR Fund to provide computers in all libraries,” said Minister Bindu. In the next phase, the public libraries will provide online services, have community centres, community radio and co-working spaces, she said.

“These public libraries have great responsibility at a time when history is being rewritten by people with vested interests. Libraries have a great influence on social life. We have experienced that these public spaces were instrumental in bringing change for the good and advancement of knowledge by strengthening the literacy movement,” Minister Bindu said.

The Library Council has developed a unified web application 'Public' as part of modernising the library movement. Anyone can search and find books through the website, and the networking brings all the libraries under one catalogue. Out of the 7,200 grant-aided libraries in the state, 4,400 are computer-enabled.

Murali Perunellly MLA presided over the inaugural function held at KILA, Mulankunnathukavu. District Panchayat President VS Prince, State Library Council Secretary VK Madhu, Vice President AP Jayan and Executive Committee Member Thangam were present.