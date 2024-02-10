Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Nava Kerala vs Samaragni: How Cong turned a mini lorry into a complaints resolution hub

Onmnorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2024 12:48 PM IST
The makeover and vehicle rental came at Rs 2.75 lakh, said Dominic, compared to the Rs 1.05 crore cost to the Nava Kerala Sadas Bus. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: The Congress in Kerala has chosen a specially modified one-year-old mini lorry for their Samaragni People's Agitation Yatra. As part of the outreach programme, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan are travelling on this vehicle. 

This initiative serves as a response to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Nava Kerala Sadas, with the opposition leaders organizing discussion meetings with individuals affected by various local issues. 

The vehicle, revamped by Dominic Xavier, features a transparent fibreglass seating area for the political leaders, enabling visibility from all sides. It also includes amenities such air conditioner and cooler, powered using a generator.

RELATED ARTICLES

The makeover and vehicle rental came at Rs 2.75 lakh, said Dominic, compared to the Rs 1.05 crore cost to the Nava Kerala Sadas Bus.

To ensure stability, approximately 1.5 tonnes of sand was used to secure the glass cabin platform. The leaders' convoy will comprise 11 vehicles, including announcement cars, a bus for journalists, vehicles for camera crews, and one for Seva Dal workers.

The meetings scheduled to be conducted by the opposition leaders will welcome around 200 participants, representing diverse groups such as endosulfan victims, areca nut farmers, wildlife-affected farmers, individuals awaiting social security pensions, and those impacted by the Coastal Management Act.

The discussions are scheduled to take place from 10 am to 12 noon at the Kasaragod Municipal Conference Hall. 

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE