Op Belur Makhna - Day 3, RRT awaits ideal conditions to dart the killer elephant

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Operation Belur Makhna
Operation Belur Makhna: The signals from the 'radio collar' fixed on the animal were received to the Rapid Response Team in the morning. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Mananthavadi :The Rapid response team ( RRT) resumed "Operation Belur Makhna" to tranquilize, capture and translocate the wild elephant on Tuesday at Irumbupalam, 2 kms away from  the Mannundi forest  village near Mananthavadi.The forest department has started mike announcement in the region warning people to be alert and also not to step out till the operation is over.

Despite the efforts of the forest department personnel to capture the animal, the attempts proved futile due to hostile conditions. The RRT received signals from the radio collar fixed on the animal in the morning. The animal is moving closer to human habitat and the land also is ideal for the operation, according to the forest officials.

The trackers are already in the jungle to locate the animal he darting team of shooters and other veterinerians would follow once the animal has been spotted and after assessing the conditions. North Wayanad DFO Martin Lowell and South Wayanad DFO Shajna Karim are coordinating the operation. The wild elephant had smashed open the gate of a house and stomped  Panachiyil Ajeesh, 47,  a native of Chaligadha near Mananthavadi on Saturday morning. 

Photo: Special arrangement
