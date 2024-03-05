Kerala to introduce AI cameras to curb public waste disposal violations

Thiruvananthapuram: A project has been devised to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to capture visuals of individuals disposing of garbage in public areas and water bodies, as well as the vehicles transporting them to these locations.

A startup company will spearhead the development of this technology at Rs 25 lakh and subsequently transfer it to the Local Self Government department.

The installation of cameras will be facilitated by local bodies. Visuals can be monitored at a central facility in Thiruvananthapuram and the respective local bodies.

Rather than employing full-time surveillance, AI will be leveraged to detect and investigate suspicious footage. Upon receiving a complaint regarding garbage dumping, footage from the relevant time can be reviewed to identify the culprits and vehicles involved. Additionally, in the future, cameras installed at businesses and homes cooperating with the local self-government department can be integrated into this network.

Furthermore, a system to monitor the routes and schedules of GPS-equipped vehicles transporting food waste to pig farms and inorganic waste to Material Collection Centers (MCFs) and Resource Recovery Facilities (RRFs), collected by the Haritha Karma Sena and authorized agencies, will soon be established.