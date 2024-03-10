Vadakara to witness Kerala’s first MLA vs MLA fight

Kozhikode: With all major parties in Kerala announcing their candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, some constituencies have thrown up interesting contests. For instance, in Vadakara, two sitting MLAs would be fighting each other to become an MP for the first time in the history of the state. Moreover, an Assembly by-election is certain, whoever wins Vadakara.



The Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the seat is K K Shailaja of the CPM, who represents Mattannur in the Assembly and her opponent, Congressman Shafi Parambil of the United Democratic Front (UDF), is the Palakkad MLA.

Another interesting aspect of the contest in Vadakara is that both the candidates had attracted statewide attention during the Assembly elections also. While Shailaja had secured the biggest majority in the 2021 Assembly elections at Mattannur, Shafi won the Palakkad seat in a close finish after a thrilling contest against the ‘Metro Man of India’ E Sreedharan, who represented the BJP.

Incidentally, Shailaja and Shafi have earned the respect of voters beyond political affiliations. Shylaja has the image of a strong woman political leader and Shafi is known for his uncompromising stand in various agitations.

Meanwhile, LDF has no worries about an Assembly bypoll at Mattannur if Shailaja wins as the seat is its citadel. However, UDF will face a big challenge to find an influential candidate like Shafi to retain the Palakkad Assembly seat, where the BJP has strong influence.

On the contest in Vadakara, Shafi said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are crucial for the country’s future. “Each seat won by the Congress is very important. I trust the political sense of the voters in Vadakara,” he added.

At the same time, Shailaja said that she did not consider the election as anything special. “The people of Vadakara have witnessed how I improved the facilities at each hospital in the constituency as the Health Minister (during the first term of the Pinarayi Vijayan Government from 2016 to 2021),” she said.

“My present campaign focuses on informing people about the projects I would be implementing as an MP,” said Shailaja. There is nothing special about the contest, she added.

MP vs MP

While only a single MLA vs MLA contest is taking place in Kerala, sitting MPs are taking on their colleagues in four constituencies.

Kozhikode: The sitting MP here is M K Raghavan of the Congress and his opponent is Elamaram Kareem of the CPM, a Rajya Sabha MP whose term ends on July 1 this year.

Alappuzha: A M Arif of the CPM, the current Member of Parliament (MP) from Alappuzha, is facing K C Venugopal, a senior Congress leader who is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan. Venugopal’s term in Rajya Sabha ends only on June 26, 2026.

Attingal: Adoor Prakash of the Congress is the sitting MP from Attingal. Even though the LDF has fielded its candidate here, Prakash will face a stiff challenge also from V Muraleedharan, the Central Minister of the BJP who is now a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra. Muraleedharan’s term in the Rajya Sabha ends on April 2 this year.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Shashi Tharoor, an internationally known parliamentarian who represents the Congress. Here too, along with the LDF candidate, Tharoor has to fight Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a BJP leader and Central Minister who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka. Rajeev’s term in the Rajya Sabha ends next month.