Wayanad man sets own shop on fire for insurance money, arrested

Thalappuzha: Police on Saturday arrested a man for setting fire to his shop to get insurance money. Mohammed Rauf (29) of Valad here was held for arson and fraud after he set fire to Grand Supermarket in Thalappuzha on February 26. The accused was produced in court and remanded.

On the day of the incident, fire and rescue services personnel and police reached the spot and doused the fire with the help of people in the area. Their prompt intervention averted a major disaster.

Rauf was arrested during a detailed investigation by the police. He confessed during interrogation he was the one who set fire to his shop and that he did it for the insurance money.