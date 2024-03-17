Ex-MLA Rajendran takes a U-turn; agrees to renew CPM membership

Idukki: Three days after former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran publicly announced his exit from the party, he took an about-turn and said that he would return to the CPM.



He is taking part in the LDF convention at Munnar and would also campaign for the front's candidate in the upcoming general elections, Manorama News reported.

Rajendran, who has been keeping away from the CPM for the past two years, also said that he would renew his party membership.

While publicly announcing his exit from the party on March 14, Rajendran had also warned against any form of harassment following his departure. “I will seek alternative paths if provoked,” he then said.

Rajendran, a three-time MLA, faced accusations from CPM of attempting to undermine the party's candidate, A Raja, during the last assembly elections.

There were speculations that Rajendran, who holds sway in the Tamil-dominated areas of the Munnar region, might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There were reports of BJP leaders meeting him and allegedly promising him party positions in exchange for his influence over the local votes.