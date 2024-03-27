Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery results out; first prize secured by Kannur native

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery results were declared on Wednesday. The lottery draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction here at 2 pm.

The winning ticket number for the prize of Rs 10 crore is SC 308797. The lucky winner Nasser hails from Alakode in Kannur. The second prize of Rs 50 lakh went to ticket number SA 177547.

This year’s Summer Bumper saw robust ticket sales, with 33.5 lakh of the 36 lakh printed tickets being sold, an increase from last year’s figures by three and a half. The cost per ticket was Rs 250.

The Vishu Bumper lottery tickets have been scheduled for release on Thursday, promising an even larger first prize of Rs 12 crore. Its draw will be held on May 29 and the cost per ticket is Rs 300.

The Vishu Bumper will feature six second prizes of Rs 1 crore each and six third prizes of Rs 10 lakhs each.