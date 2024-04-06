Malayalam
Siyad murder case: First & second accused found guilty, sentencing set for April 9

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 06, 2024 05:02 PM IST
Topic | Alappuzha

Mavelikkara: The first and second accused in the murder case of CPI(M) activist Siyad Tharayil were found guilty by a court here on Saturday.

The Mavelikkara Additional District and Sessions Court (3) Judge SS Seena will deliver the sentence for Mujeeb Rahman (Vetta Mujeeb), the first accused, and Shafeeq, the second accused, on April 9.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted Kavil Nisam, the third accused, a former Congress councillor of the Kayamkulam Municipal Corporation. Naushad was charged with aiding the first accused in escaping. Another accused named Shamon, who was accused of tampering with evidence, absconded during the trial.

Siyad Tharayil, aged 34 and a fish merchant, was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants who fatally stabbed him on August 18, 2020, at 10 pm near the Kayamkulam MSM school. The attack happened while Siyad was returning home after delivering food to those in quarantine due to COVID-19. The assailants also injured two of his friends.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 69 witnesses, including four eyewitnesses, 104 documents and 27 pieces of evidence. Special Public Prosecutor G Priyadarshan Thampi and advocates G Harikrishnan and Omji Balachandran appeared in court on Friday.

