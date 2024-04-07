Sidharthan's death: CBI begins probe; NHRC officials to visit veterinary varsity tomorrow

Wayanad: The Central Bureau Investigation has started its probe into the death of J S Sidharthan who was found hanging at the hostel of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here. A four-member team led by SP Sundarvel reached Wayanad on Saturday. According to reports, four more officials including Malayalis will join the team.



Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission also decided to intervene in the case amid mounting political pressure. Manorama News reported that a team of NHRC officials will reach the veterinary university for evidence collection on Monday. Teaching and non-teaching staff will be interrogated during the five-day visit.

Sidharthan's family alleged that he faced brutal ragging and mob trial at the campus. He was found hanging inside the toilet of the men's hostel on February 18.

The CBI has summoned Sidharthan's father Jayaprakash for recording his statement. Kalpetta police asked him to appear before CBI on Tuesday. The officials of the central agency visited Kalpetta DySP T N Sajeevan on Saturday and collected copies of the documents related to the case. It is learnt that the team will submit a plea in the court seeking documents including the case diary.

The agency has re-registered the FIR filed at the Vythiri police station in Waynad against 20 people late Friday night, within hours of receiving a notification from the central government in this connection.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and Kerala's anti-ragging law.

(with PTI inputs)