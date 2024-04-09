194 candidates in the fray for 20 seats in Kerala; 6 constituencies without female candidates

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul on Monday announced that 194 candidates are on the final list for the Lok Sabha polls to the 20 constituencies in Kerala. Ten candidates withdrew their nomination papers on deadline day.
Kottayam constituency has the highest number of candidates (14) while Alathur has the fewest candidates (5).
There are 13 candidates in Kozhikode and 12 each in Kollam and Kannur. Of the total, 25 are female candidates while 169 are male. Vadakara constituency has the highest number of female candidates (4). There are six constituencies without a woman candidate, they are Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur.
Constituency-wise list of candidates given below:
Thiruvananthapuram (12 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Pannian Ravindran | LDF | Ears of Corn and Sickle
Rajeev Chandrasekhar | BJP | Lotus
Shashi Tharoor | UDF | Hand
Adv Rajendran | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
S Mini | Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) | Battery Torch
Chalai Mohanan | Independent | Autorickshaw
Sasi Kongapally | Independent | Baby Walker
Shaju Paliyodu | Independent | Coconut Grove
Adv Shine Lal M P | Independent | Camera
M S Subi | Independent | Batsman
Nandavanam Suseelan | Independent | Television
J J Russell | Independent | Dish Antenna
Attingal (7 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Adv Adoor Prakash | UDF | Hand
V Joy | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
V Muraleedharan | BJP | Lotus
Surabhi S | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Prakash P L | Independent | Lady Finger
Prakash S | Independent | Air Conditioner
Santhosh K | Independent | Bangles
Kollam (12 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Krishnakumar G | BJP | Lotus
N K Premachandran | UDF | Pottery and Earthenware
M Mukesh | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
Vipinlal Vidhyadharan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
P Krishnammal | Marxist Communist Party of India (United) | Computer
Jose Saranath | Ambedkarite Party of India | Coat
Twinkle Prabhakaran | Socialist Unity Centre of India | Battery Torch
Pradeep Kottarakkara | Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party | Diamond
N Jayarajan | Independent | Autorickshaw
Bro Noushad Sheriff J | Independent | School Bag
Premachandran Nair | Independent | Immersion Rod
Gokulam Suresh Kumar | Independent | Telephone
Pathanamthitta (8 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Anil K Antony | NDA | Lotus
Anto Antony | UDF | Hand
Dr T M Thomas Issac | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
Adv P K Geetha Krishnan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Joy P Mathew | People's Party of India (Secular) | Grapes
Adv Harikumar M K | Ambedkarite Party of India | Coat
Anoop V | Independent | Dish Antenna
K C Thomas | Independent
Maveklikkara (9 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Arun Kumar C A | LDF | Ears of Corn and Sickle
Kodikunnil Suresh | UDF | Hand
Santhosh Kumar | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Bimalji | SUCI | Battery Torch
Baiju Rajan | NDA | Pitcher
Suresh D | Ambedkarite Party of India | Coat
C Monichen | Independent | Apple
Velayudhan | Independent | Autorickshaw
Suresh Kumar | Independent | Bat
Alappuzha (11 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
M M Ariff | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
K C Venugopal | UDF | Hand
Sobhana K K | NDA | Lotus
Muraleedharan K | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Arjunan | SUCI | Battery Torch
Vayalar Rajeevan | Bahujan Dravida Party | Diamond
Jayakrishnan P | Independent | Gas Cylinder
Jyothi Abraham | Independent | Television
Adv K M Shajahan | Independent | Autorickshaw
Shajahan V A | Independent | Cauliflower
Satheesh Shenayi | Independent | Apple
Kottayam (14 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Thomas Chazhikadan | LDF | Two Leaves
Viju Cherian | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Adv K Francis George | UDF | Autorickshaw
Thushar Vellappally | NDA | Pitcher
Jossin K Joseph | Independent | Television
Chandrabose P | Independent | Almirah
P O Peter | Samajwadi Jan Parishad | Handcart
Man House Manmadhan | Independent | Laptop
Sunil Alancheril | Independent | Bangles
Roby Mattappally | Independent | Gas Stove
Santhosh Pulickan | Independent | Telephone
Joemon Joseph Srambickal A P J Juman V S | Independent | Sugarcane Farmer
V P Kochumon | SUCI | Battery Torch
M M Scaria | Independent | Bucket
Idukki (7 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Adv Joice George | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
Adv Dean Kuriakose | UDF | Hand
Adv Russel Joy | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Saji @ Shaji | Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi | Autorickshaw
Adv Sangeetha Viswanthan | NDA | Pitcher
Jomon John | Independent | Diamond
P K Sajeevan | Independent | Battery Torch
Ernakulam (10 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Hibi Eden | UDF | Hand
K J Shine Teacher | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
Dr K S Radhakrishnan | NDA | Lotus
Vayalar Jayakumar | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Adv Antony Judy | Twenty 20 Party | Autorickshaw
Prathapan | Bahujan Dravida Party | Diamond
Brahmakumar | SUCI | Battery Torch
Rohit Krishnan | Independent | Laptop
Sandeep Rajendraprasad | Independent | Boat and Oarsman
Cyrill Skaria | Independent | Pen Nib and Seven Rays
Thrissur (9 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Adv P K Narayanan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
K Muraleedharan | UDF | Hand
Adv V S Sunilkumar | LDF | Ears of Corn and Sickle
Suresh Gopi | NDA | Lotus
Divakaran Pallath | New Labour Party | Ring
M S Jafarghan | Independent | Sugarcane Farmer
Joshi Villadom | Independent | Coconut Grove
Prathapan | Independent | Battery Torch
Sunilkumar Son of Prabhakaran | Independent | Crane
Chalakudy (11 candidates)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Benny Behanan | UDF | Hand
Prof C Raveendranath | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
K A Unnikrishnan | NDA | Pitcher
Rosilin Chacko | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Adv Charly Paul | Twenty 20 Party | Autorickshaw
Dr M Pradeepan | SUCI | Battery Torch
Arun Edathadan | Independent | Gas Cylinder
T S Chandran | Independent | Envelope
Johnson K C | Independent | Almirah
Bosco Kalamassery | Independent | Camera
Subran K R | Independent | Colour Tray and Brush
Alathur (Candidates 5)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Ramya Haridas | UDF | Hand
K Radhakrishnan | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
T N Sarasu | BJP | Lotus
Hari Arumbil | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
V Krishnankutty | Independent | Diamond
Palakkad (Candidates 11)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
C Krishnakumar | NDA | Lotus
K T Padmini | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
A Vijayaraghavan | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
V K Sreekandan | UDF | Hand
Anna Kuriakose | Independent | Battery Torch
C Rajamanickam | Independent | Gas Cylinder
K Rajesh | Independent | Diamond
M Rajesh Alathur | Independent | Auto Rickshaw
N S K Puram Sasikumar | Independent | Sugarcane Farmer
Sidheek Iruppassery | Independent | Jackfruit
Ponnani (Candidates 8)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Dr M P Abdussamad Samadani | UDF | Ladder
Adv Nivedida | NDA | Lotus
Vinod | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
K S Hamza | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
Abdussamed Malayampalli | Independent | Flute
Bindu | Independent | Almirah
Hamsa | Independent | Auto Rickshaw
Hamsa Kadavandi | Independent | Pressure Cooker
Malappuram (Candidates 8)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Dr Abdul Salam | NDA | Lotus
T Krishnan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
E T Mohammed Basheer | UDF | Ladder
V Vaseef | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
P C Narayanan | Bahujan Dravida Party | Diamond
Abdulsalam | Independent | Laptop
Naseef Ali Mullappalli | Independent | Boat with Man and Sail
Thrissur Nazeer | Independent | Harmonium
Kozhikode (Candidates 13)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Arumukhan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Elamaram Kareem | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
M T Ramesh | NDA | Lotus
M K Raghavan | UDF | Hand
Aravindakshan Nair | Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party | Diamond
Dr M Jyothiraj | SUCI | Battery Torch
Abdul Kareem | Independent | Bead Necklace
Abdul Kareem | Independent | Dish Antenna
Abdul Kareem | Independent | Belt
N Raghavan | Independent | Pen Stand
Ragahavan | Independent | Glass Tumbler
T Raghavan | Independent | Lady Finger
Subha | Independent | Television
Wayanad (Candidates 9)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
K P Sathyan | Independent | Battery Torch
Ajeeb Muhammed | Independent | Television
Rahul Gandhi | UDF | Hand
Annie Raja | LDF | Ears of Corn & Sickle
K Surendran | NDA | Lotus
P R Krishnankutty | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Praseetha Azhikode | Independent | Auto Rickshaw
P Radhakrishnan | Independent | Pot
A C Sinoj | Independent | Stethoscope
Vadakara (Candidates 10)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
Praphul Krishnan | NDA | Lotus
K K Shailaja Teacher | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
Shafi Parambil | UDF | Hand
Kunhikannan Payyoli | Independent | Auto Rickshaw
Muralidharan | Independent | Frock
Sylaja P | Independent | Ring
Shafi | Independent | Batsman
Shafi T P | Independent | Glass Tumbler
Shylaja | Independent | Dish Antenna
K K Shylaja | Independent | Boat with Man and Sail
Kannur (Candidates 12)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
M V Jayarajan | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
C Raghunath | NDA | Lotus
K Sudhakaran | UDF | Hand
Ramachandran Bavileeri | Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party | Diamond
E P Jayarajan | Independent | Air Conditioner
M V Jayarajan | Independent | Almirah
Joy John Pattar Madathil | Independent | Auto Rickshaw
Narayanan Kumar | Independent | Baby Walker
C Balakrishnan Yadav | Independent | Balloon
Vadi Hareendran | Independent | Apple
K Sudhakaran | Independent | Bangles
K Sudhakaran | Independent | Glass Tumbler
Kasaragod (Candidates 9)
Candidate | Political Party | Symbol
M L Ashwini | NDA | Lotus
M V Balakrishnan | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star
Rajmohan Unnithan | UDF | Hand
M Sukumari | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant
Aneesh Payyannur | Independent | Auto Rickshaw
N Keshava Nayak | Independent | Sugarcane Farmer
N Balakrishnan | Independent | Chess Board
K Manoharan | Independent | Bat
Rajeswari K R | Independent | Cycle Pump