Panoor explosion: Police report refutes CPM claims; says bombs were made for LS polls

Kannur: Contradicting the claims made by the CPM regarding the bomb explosion at Panoor, the remand report by Kerala police indicates that the bombs were being made in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The remand report of the 6th and 7th accused in the case undermines the CPM’s attempts to downplay the controversy by asserting that there was no political motive behind the incident and that it was the outcome of a local dispute.

As per to the remand report of DYFI’s Kadungampoil Unit Joint Secretary C Sayooj and Meethale Kunnothuparambu unit secretary PV Amalbabu, the accused made the bombs with the intention of using it against political opponents and disrupting the lives of ordinary people in connection with the Lok Sabha elections. The involvement of DYFI Kunnothuparambu unit secretary Sijal and Akshay has also been clearly outlined in the report. All 12 accused in the case, including them, are CPM workers.

Due to the lack of eyewitnesses, the police relied on scientific evidence and confessions. Amal and Sayooj were present during the incident and were aware that the co-accused were handling explosives, as stated in the remand report. Besides this, the two took the initiative to transport the injured to the hospital and destroy evidence.

Immediately after the blast, Amalbabu arrived at the scene and concealed the remaining bombs in the adjacent field, according to the report. It further said they brought sand to the site and scattered it as part of the effort to destroy evidence. These actions directly contradict the claims made by CPM State Secretary MV Govindan that the DYFI workers were present at the scene for rescue operations. Since the report, contrary to the party’s stance, has been submitted to the court by the Home Department itself, it will place the CPM on the defensive.

Recovered bombs were made by the accused

The remand report further asserts that the bombs recovered near the incident site were indeed made by the accused. It also stated that ongoing investigations aim to ascertain if there are additional suspects involved and determine the source of the raw materials used in making the bombs. The vehicle used to transport the accused to the hospital has been seized. Additionally, Akshay and Shijal were apprehended the previous day.