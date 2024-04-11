Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Consumerfed to start Ramzan-Vishu fairs from tomorrow as HC gives nod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2024 05:15 PM IST
Mobile outlets of Consumerfed. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala  State Co-operative Consumer's Federation (Consumerfed) will start Ramzan-Vishu fairs across the state from Saturday as the High Court has granted permission with certain conditions. The Consumerfed announced that 250 fairs will start across the state from Saturday noon and conclude on April 19. 

Though permission is given to conduct the special sales, Consumerfed is not allowed to take any financial help from the government for selling products at a subsidized rate.

Justice Devan Ramachandran asserted that the Election Commission can approach the court if they find any election propaganda during the sales. 

RELATED ARTICLES

A few days ago, the Election Commission denied permission for the sales citing that the sale of essential commodities with subsidy may influence the voters in the state as the general elections round the corner. EC intervened in the sales as the society had sought Rs 5 crore from the government to open the markets. Challenging this order, the Consumerfed approached the High Court seeking immediate intervention. The High Court has given a nod for the Ramzan-Vishu sales on Friday while considering this plea.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE