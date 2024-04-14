Malayalam
Three killed after car rams into KSRTC bus in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2024 09:12 AM IST
The accident happened at 6 am when the car, travelling towards Kozhikode, collided with a KSRTC Scania bus en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Wayanad

Kalpetta: Three members of a family died in an accident when a car collided with a KSRTC bus at Vythiri in Wayanad, on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Amina and her children, Aadil and Abdullah, natives of Kuzhimanna, Kondotty in Malappuram. 
They were travelling in the car driven by Amina's husband, Ummar. Following the collision, all six passengers in the car sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries.
The accident happened at 6 AM when the car, heading towards Kozhikode, collided with a KSRTC Scania bus that was en route to Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram. It was reported that Ummar fell asleep while driving, which led to the collision.

