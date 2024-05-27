Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the rest of the country should take inspiration from Kerala in keeping communal forces at bay. Addressing a programme hosted by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kozhikode, Reddy said he was 'proud' and 'jealous' of Kerala for not giving “even an inch for communal forces”.

“I feel proud coming to Kerala, but at the same time I feel jealous because Kerala people never allow any communal forces into Kerala. In this difficult time, Kerala is a role model for India. India has to learn the system, which is intact in Kerala, to protect the society,” Reddy said.

The Congress leader said he tried to convince Rahul Gandhi to contest from Telangana, but in vain. “I'm jealous my leader is contesting from Kerala. He feels that Kerala is his family. I have been trying to convince him to contest from Telangana. But he told me Kerala is his family and he is going to contest from Wayanad.

“After every visit to Kerala, I take back some inspiration to fight the communal forces,” Reddy said.

Modi's 'raja' reign

Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts like a 'raja' and that he failed to deliver on the two terms he was given. “People gave Modi two chances, but he failed to do anything for the people. So this time people will defeat them (Lok Sabha polls),” Reddy said.

“At this time, the prime minister is trying different ways to split this country. It is not right. It is not befitting the position to speak ill of any particular community. It is not good for the country.

“Whatever you said before you sat on the chair is different, maybe you spoke the words of your party. But once you are in that position, it is not right to say such things,” Reddy said about PM Modi.