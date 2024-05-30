Malayalam
Alappuzha resident Viswambharan emerges winner of Rs 12 crore Vishu Bumper Lottery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2024 12:20 PM IST
Viswambharan. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Viswambharan from Pazhaveedu in Alappuzha has emerged as the fortunate winner of the first prize in the Vishu bumper lottery, walking away with a staggering Rs 12 crore. Viswambharan has been purchasing lottery tickets for several years and previously worked as a security guard.

The winning ticket was initially sold by lottery agent Anil Kumar to Jaya. The ticket found its way to Viswambharan from Jaya's shop just two days prior to the announcement of the results. He also won Rs 5,000 in the lottery. Viswambharan has two daughters who are married.

The winners of the Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery were announced at 2 pm on Wednesday. Ticket number VC 490987 from Alappuzha got the first prize of Rs 12 crore. The tickets were sold in six series, namely VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, and VG.

