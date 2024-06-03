Kerala rain: Yellow alert in Kannur today; holiday for several schools in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: With the onset of southwest monsoon, Kerala is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain till Thursday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A yellow alert is sounded for Kannur district on Monday. As per the latest forecast, light to moderate rainfall will occur at Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts within a few hours.



“ Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from June 3 to 6. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till June 6,” reads the IMD alert.

Yellow alert in districts

June 3 - Kannur

June 4 - Thrissur

June 5 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki

June 6 - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Holiday for schools in Kottayam

The district authorities have declared holiday for schools operating as relief camps in Kottayam, Kollam and Pathanamthitta on Monday. Around 582 people belonging to 182 families have been shifted to relief camps in Kottayam district following heavy rains and floods, district authorities said. A total of 33 relief camps have been opened so far in Kottayam, Kanjirappally, Vaikom and Changanassery taluks.

Kottayam District Collector declared holiday on Monday for schools for converting the buildings into relief camps. All schools under Thiruvarppu panchayat will not open for the new academic year on Monday. Veloor St.John LPS, Pulinakkal St. John UPS, Kallupurakkal Govt. LPS and Govt.UPS are the other schools that are operating as relief camps in the district.

In Kollam, Govt. UPS Kumranchira, Govt. UPS Thenmala, Govt. LPS Azhakiyakavu, Amritha UPS Parvumba and Meenakshivilasam Govt. LPS, Peroor are the schools that will remain shut.

Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta district collector has announced a holiday for all schools that are operating as relief camps in the district.

In view of the weather forecast, the state Disaster Management Authority cautioned people against the possible threats of landslides and mudslides in hilly areas and urged them to shift to safer places if necessary. People living in low-lying areas, where waterlogging occurs frequently, should move to relief camps after assessing the rain situation, it said. Due to the possibility of strong winds, people who live in dilapidated houses should also move to safer places, it said. Night travel through the hilly areas should be avoided completely, the authorities added.



Warning issued for high tidal waves

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued a warning for high waves along the Kerala coast. As per the alert, tidal waves that reach a height of 1.4-1.7 will strike the Kerala coast by 11.30 pm on Monday. Fishermen as well as coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution in view of the rough sea conditions.

(With PTI inputs)